Pet of the Week!
Each week, we’ll introduce you to a new pet in the Madison area that’s searching for their forever home. From playful puppies and cuddly cats to lovable animals of all kinds, you’ll get to know their personalities, stories, and what makes them so special.
We’ll also share important details about each pet, including their age, temperament, and how they’d fit into your home — plus direct information on how to apply for adoption.
Your next best friend could be just one week away
Meet Boone!
This Big-Hearted Boy is still waiting for his perfect place.
He is 6 years old and 116lbs of pure loyalty.
Boone came into foster care in June of 2024, a lanky 110-lb bundle of nerves and sweetness. Eighteen months later, he’s still waiting—still hoping—that the right people will see past his bark and into his enormous, goofy, golden heart.
Because here’s the truth: Boone is an incredible dog.
He gets along with dogs of all sizes. He’s respectful of cats. He leaves chickens alone like a gentleman farmer. He’s house-trained, doesn’t counter surf, doesn’t jump, and can be trusted to free-roam the house without a single destructive moment. He knows his commands—sit, down, off, shake—and he loves nothing more than being near his people. With his foster family, he is snuggly, affectionate, devoted, and wonderfully silly. He adores soft couches, warm beds, stuffed toys, and a detailed schedule of 1st breakfast, 2nd breakfast, 1st dinner, 2nd dinner… you get the idea.
But Boone struggles with strangers.
New people make him anxious, which means barking—loud, intimidating, “I don’t know who you are yet!” barking. It’s not aggression; it’s uncertainty. And at his size, that uncertainty can be overwhelming for visitors and adopters. It’s the biggest obstacle standing between Boone and a forever family.
To learn more about Boone or to apply for adoption click HERE!
Kibble 4 A Cause
Calling all pet lovers!! 94.1 JJO, 106.7 The Resistance, Madison’s Country Q106 and Magic 98 will be broadcasting live from Barks on Bourbon in Cross Plains on April 23rd from 6am-7pm, collecting food, supplies and cash donations for our furry friends at Dane County Humane Society, Czar’s Promise, Brown Paws Rescue, Albert’s Dog Lounge, 9 Lives Cat Rescue, Underdog Pet Rescue and Fur Seasons.