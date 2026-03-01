Meet Boone!

This Big-Hearted Boy is still waiting for his perfect place.

He is 6 years old and 116lbs of pure loyalty.

Boone came into foster care in June of 2024, a lanky 110-lb bundle of nerves and sweetness. Eighteen months later, he’s still waiting—still hoping—that the right people will see past his bark and into his enormous, goofy, golden heart.

Because here’s the truth: Boone is an incredible dog.

He gets along with dogs of all sizes. He’s respectful of cats. He leaves chickens alone like a gentleman farmer. He’s house-trained, doesn’t counter surf, doesn’t jump, and can be trusted to free-roam the house without a single destructive moment. He knows his commands—sit, down, off, shake—and he loves nothing more than being near his people. With his foster family, he is snuggly, affectionate, devoted, and wonderfully silly. He adores soft couches, warm beds, stuffed toys, and a detailed schedule of 1st breakfast, 2nd breakfast, 1st dinner, 2nd dinner… you get the idea.

But Boone struggles with strangers.

New people make him anxious, which means barking—loud, intimidating, “I don’t know who you are yet!” barking. It’s not aggression; it’s uncertainty. And at his size, that uncertainty can be overwhelming for visitors and adopters. It’s the biggest obstacle standing between Boone and a forever family.

To learn more about Boone or to apply for adoption click HERE!